Retiro de fondos: 85% del total de los afiliados ya lo ha solicitado
Según los datos recabados por la Superintendencia de Pensiones (SP), el pago promedio por persona al día de hoy es de $ 1.064.712.
De acuerdo con el balance de hoy, un total de 9.301.007 afiliados y beneficiarios han ingresado sus solicitudes de retiro de fondos desde sus cuentas de capitalización individual obligatoria en los 29 días de vigencia de la reforma constitucional, lo que representa el 85% del total de afiliados al sistema de pensiones.
Hasta las 17:00 horas de este jueves 27 de agosto de 2020, las administradoras de fondos de pensiones habían cursado pagos para 8.316.431 personas, por un total de US$ 11.288 millones, correspondientes a la primera cuota de pagos.
Las solicitudes de retiro que registra el sistema suman 10.392.628 operaciones, de las cuales el 9,1% (944.799) no ha sido acogido a trámite, esto debido a la validación de datos proporcionados por las personas y otras causales.
|
CAPITAL
|
TOTAL RUT UNICOS
|
1.414.271
|
|
TOTAL SOLICITUDES
|
1.546.325
|
|
TOTAL RECHAZOS
|
132.054
|
|
TOTAL PAGOS
|
1.320.864
|
|
TOTAL MONTO PAGADO MM$
|
1.908.523
|
CUPRUM
|
TOTAL RUT UNICOS
|
443.786
|
|
TOTAL SOLICITUDES
|
469.076
|
|
TOTAL RECHAZOS
|
31.329
|
|
TOTAL PAGOS
|
411.435
|
|
TOTAL MONTO PAGADO MM$
|
598.682
|
HABITAT
|
TOTAL RUT UNICOS
|
1.612.758
|
|
TOTAL SOLICITUDES
|
1.723.392
|
|
TOTAL RECHAZOS
|
130.958
|
|
TOTAL PAGOS
|
1.489.149
|
|
TOTAL MONTO PAGADO MM$
|
1.661.180
|
MODELO
|
TOTAL RUT UNICOS
|
1.656.164
|
|
TOTAL SOLICITUDES
|
1.945.990
|
|
TOTAL RECHAZOS
|
289.826
|
|
TOTAL PAGOS
|
1.513.702
|
|
TOTAL MONTO PAGADO MM$
|
1.401.079
|
PLANVITAL
|
TOTAL RUT UNICOS
|
1.333.655
|
PROVIDA
|
TOTAL SOLICITUDES
|
1.513.630
|
TOTAL RECHAZOS
|
59.284
|
TOTAL PAGOS
|
1.166.146
|
TOTAL MONTO PAGADO MM$
|
1.007.736
|
TOTAL RUT UNICOS
|
2.752.698
|
TOTAL SOLICITUDES
|
3.093.357
|
TOTAL RECHAZOS
|
278.543
|
TOTAL PAGOS
|
2.347.709
|
TOTAL MONTO PAGADO MM$
|
2.259.428
|
UNO
|
TOTAL RUT UNICOS
|
87.675
|
TOTAL SOLICITUDES
|
100.858
|
TOTAL RECHAZOS
|
22.805
|
TOTAL PAGOS
|
67.426
|
TOTAL MONTO PAGADO MM$
|
17.976
|
