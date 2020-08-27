Dolar: $785,10 | UF: $28.675,75

Pensiones

Retiro de fondos: 85% del total de los afiliados ya lo ha solicitado

Según los datos recabados por la Superintendencia de Pensiones (SP), el pago promedio por persona al día de hoy es de $ 1.064.712.

Por: Analy Velasco | Publicado: Jueves 27 de agosto de 2020 a las 19:26 hrs.
De acuerdo con el balance de hoy, un total de 9.301.007 afiliados y beneficiarios han ingresado sus solicitudes de retiro de fondos desde sus cuentas de capitalización individual obligatoria en los 29 días de vigencia de la reforma constitucional, lo que representa el 85% del total de afiliados al sistema de pensiones.

Hasta las 17:00 horas de este jueves 27 de agosto de 2020, las administradoras de fondos de pensiones habían cursado pagos para 8.316.431 personas, por un total de US$ 11.288 millones, correspondientes a la primera cuota de pagos.

Según los datos recabados por la Superintendencia de Pensiones (SP), el pago promedio por persona al día de hoy es de $ 1.064.712.

Las solicitudes de retiro que registra el sistema suman 10.392.628 operaciones, de las cuales el 9,1% (944.799) no ha sido acogido a trámite, esto debido a la validación de datos proporcionados por las personas y otras causales.

CAPITAL

TOTAL RUT UNICOS

1.414.271

 

TOTAL SOLICITUDES

1.546.325

 

TOTAL RECHAZOS

132.054

 

TOTAL PAGOS

1.320.864

 

TOTAL MONTO PAGADO MM$

1.908.523

CUPRUM

TOTAL RUT UNICOS

443.786

 

TOTAL SOLICITUDES

469.076

 

TOTAL RECHAZOS

31.329

 

TOTAL PAGOS

411.435

 

TOTAL MONTO PAGADO MM$

598.682

HABITAT

TOTAL RUT UNICOS

1.612.758

 

TOTAL SOLICITUDES

1.723.392

 

TOTAL RECHAZOS

130.958

 

TOTAL PAGOS

1.489.149

 

TOTAL MONTO PAGADO MM$

1.661.180

MODELO

TOTAL RUT UNICOS

1.656.164

 

TOTAL SOLICITUDES

1.945.990

 

TOTAL RECHAZOS

289.826

 

TOTAL PAGOS

1.513.702

 

TOTAL MONTO PAGADO MM$

1.401.079

PLANVITAL

TOTAL RUT UNICOS

1.333.655

 

PROVIDA

TOTAL SOLICITUDES

1.513.630

TOTAL RECHAZOS

59.284

TOTAL PAGOS

1.166.146

TOTAL MONTO PAGADO MM$

1.007.736

TOTAL RUT UNICOS

2.752.698

TOTAL SOLICITUDES

3.093.357

TOTAL RECHAZOS

278.543

TOTAL PAGOS

2.347.709

TOTAL MONTO PAGADO MM$

2.259.428

UNO

TOTAL RUT UNICOS

87.675

TOTAL SOLICITUDES

100.858

TOTAL RECHAZOS

22.805

TOTAL PAGOS

67.426

TOTAL MONTO PAGADO MM$

17.976

 

 

